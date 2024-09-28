Supriya Sule’s Election Journey: A 'Fakir' Fight Against All Odds

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News 18, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule shared her experiences from the recent Baramati Lok Sabha elections. Sule described herself as a 'fakir' during the campaign and acknowledged that she wasn't '100 percent' certain of her victory.

Sule also discussed the political strategy of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. She mentioned that it is 'probably unlikely' for the MVA to project a chief ministerial candidate ahead of the elections. Sule assured that the right person will be chosen as chief minister post-elections.

Facing a tough battle against her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, Sule overcame significant challenges, including the split in her party, to secure the Baramati seat for the fourth time in a row. 'I fought like a fakir (ascetic),' she reiterated.

