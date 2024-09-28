Biden Stands Firm on Nippon Steel Bid for U.S. Steel

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday reiterated that he has not altered his opinion on Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, even though the national security review has been extended.

"I haven't changed my mind," Biden told reporters when queried if the extension signified a change in his stance.

Both Biden and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris have consistently stated that U.S. Steel should remain owned by American entities.

