Left Menu

Biden Stands Firm on Nippon Steel Bid for U.S. Steel

U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his stance on Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, stating he has not changed his mind despite an extended national security review. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris emphasize that U.S. Steel should remain American-owned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dover | Updated: 28-09-2024 01:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 01:25 IST
Biden Stands Firm on Nippon Steel Bid for U.S. Steel
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday reiterated that he has not altered his opinion on Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, even though the national security review has been extended.

"I haven't changed my mind," Biden told reporters when queried if the extension signified a change in his stance.

Both Biden and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris have consistently stated that U.S. Steel should remain owned by American entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024