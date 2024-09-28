Biden Stands Firm on Nippon Steel Bid for U.S. Steel
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his stance on Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, stating he has not changed his mind despite an extended national security review. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris emphasize that U.S. Steel should remain American-owned.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday reiterated that he has not altered his opinion on Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel, even though the national security review has been extended.
"I haven't changed my mind," Biden told reporters when queried if the extension signified a change in his stance.
Both Biden and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris have consistently stated that U.S. Steel should remain owned by American entities.
