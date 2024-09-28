Tensions Escalate: Iran Accuses Israel of Crossing Red Lines
Iranian adviser Ali Larijani warns that Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines. He states that assassinating resistance leaders will not solve Israel's problems, as others will quickly replace them. The situation is increasingly serious, he told Iran's state TV.
Ali Larijani, adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, warned on Friday that Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines, escalating regional tensions.
Larijani criticized Israel's strategy of targeting resistance leaders, asserting that such assassinations won't solve Israel's problems. 'Others will take their place,' he told Iran's state TV.
The situation has become increasingly serious, raising concerns about further instability in the region.
