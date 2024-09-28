Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Intensify Amidst Escalating Conflict with Hezbollah

The Israeli military launched massive strikes on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, targeting its leader Hassan Nasrallah. The explosions destroyed multiple buildings, causing casualties and escalating the conflict towards war. Israel continues its intensified campaign, with potential ground invasion preparations underway, aiming to degrade Hezbollah's capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military targeted Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, leading to a series of massive explosions. The strikes specifically aimed at Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, with resulting damages reducing several high-rise buildings to rubble. This attack, the biggest blast in a year, signals a potential slide towards full-scale war. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported at least two deaths and dozens wounded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned abruptly from the United States, confirmed Israel's intensified action against Hezbollah would continue. The Israeli army highlighted that the main Hezbollah headquarters, located underground beneath residential buildings, were the target. The explosions severely impacted the densely populated district of Haret Hreik. As rescue workers effort to find survivors under the debris, many residents were seen evacuating the area.

Following the attack, Hezbollah responded with a rocket salvo targeting the Israeli city of Safed. Israeli forces alerted residents of additional southern Beirut neighbourhoods to evacuate, citing further planned strikes on suspected Hezbollah weapon storage sites. The ongoing conflict has claimed hundreds of lives, with Israel hinting at a possible ground invasion to push Hezbollah away from its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

