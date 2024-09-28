Israeli Strikes Intensify Amidst Escalating Conflict with Hezbollah

In a significant escalation, the Israeli military targeted Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut, leading to a series of massive explosions. The strikes specifically aimed at Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, with resulting damages reducing several high-rise buildings to rubble. This attack, the biggest blast in a year, signals a potential slide towards full-scale war. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported at least two deaths and dozens wounded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who returned abruptly from the United States, confirmed Israel's intensified action against Hezbollah would continue. The Israeli army highlighted that the main Hezbollah headquarters, located underground beneath residential buildings, were the target. The explosions severely impacted the densely populated district of Haret Hreik. As rescue workers effort to find survivors under the debris, many residents were seen evacuating the area.

Following the attack, Hezbollah responded with a rocket salvo targeting the Israeli city of Safed. Israeli forces alerted residents of additional southern Beirut neighbourhoods to evacuate, citing further planned strikes on suspected Hezbollah weapon storage sites. The ongoing conflict has claimed hundreds of lives, with Israel hinting at a possible ground invasion to push Hezbollah away from its borders.

