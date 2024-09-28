Arvind Kejriwal to Vacate Official CM Residence Amid Intensive Search for New Home

Arvind Kejriwal, the supremo of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is set to vacate the official residence of the Delhi Chief Minister located in the city's Civil Lines area. The search for a new residence near his New Delhi constituency is in full swing, the party stated on Saturday.

Kejriwal, who resigned from his position as Delhi Chief Minister earlier this month, intends to vacate the official Flagstaff Road residence during the Navratri festival, commencing the first week of October. 'Arvind Kejriwal will vacate the CM residence soon,' said an AAP statement, adding that Kejriwal is prioritizing locations near his assembly constituency to remain connected with the people.

With the Delhi Assembly elections only a few months away, the AAP national convener is focused on finding a property that will allow him to maximize his time and resources. Offers of accommodation for Kejriwal have come from various neighborhoods across the city, reflecting wide support for the former chief minister as he searches for a place free of disputes and encumbrances.

(With inputs from agencies.)