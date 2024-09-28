Left Menu

Strengthening Global Ties: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Marathon at UNGA79

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with officials from the UAE, Singapore, Uzbekistan, Denmark, and other nations on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation on various pressing global issues. Jaishankar's engagements aimed to bolster India's friendly relations worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:20 IST
Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his counterparts from the UAE, Singapore, Uzbekistan, and Denmark on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The discussions between the leaders focused on bolstering ties between India and these nations, with a particular emphasis on further expanding friendly relationships.

Jaishankar is in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session.

On Friday, Jaishankar held talks with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. He described the meeting as, 'A great ending to a long day chatting with FM @VivianBala of Singapore,' in a post on X.

Jaishankar also engaged in discussions with the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov. 'So nice to meet @FM_Saidov of Uzbekistan today in New York. Appreciate the progress in our bilateral ties. Value his insights on the region,' he shared on X.

In another significant meeting, Jaishankar met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow of Turkmenistan, extending greetings on the nation's national day and discussing ways to further friendly ties.

His engagements continued with the Foreign Minister of the UAE. 'Always a delight to meet my dear friend DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE. So much to talk about, on our ties and what's happening in the world,' he posted.

Jaishankar also connected with Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, sharing perspectives on the Ukraine conflict and appreciating the positive directions of their relationship.

Additionally, Jaishankar held an open and positive discussion on strategic issues with Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp of the Netherlands. 'Delighted to meet FM Caspar Veldkamp of Netherlands. A very open and positive discussion on strategic issues of the day,' he noted.

Finally, Jaishankar met North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski, discussing investment, connectivity, and regional cooperation during their warm conversation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

