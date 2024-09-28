PM Modi Confident of BJP's Historic Win in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday voiced strong confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure its first full majority government in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a rally in Jammu ahead of the final phase of assembly elections, Modi highlighted the party's anticipated victory across regions, including Jammu, Kathua, and Samba.

Modi remarked, 'Brothers and sisters, results will be announced on October 8, and we have grown under the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi. This Vijayadashmi on October 12 will mark an auspicious beginning for us. Be it Jammu, Kathua, or Samba, BJP is coming,' Modi declared. He criticized the Congress for questioning the 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and for demanding proof of the same.

Referring to the surgical strikes, Modi said, 'This is the new India; we strike terrorists even inside their homes.' He condemned the Congress for its prior reactions during cross-border conflicts and reiterated the BJP's robust stance against aggressions. Promising a brighter future for the region, Modi emphasized the significant voter turnout for BJP in the first two phases of polling.

(With inputs from agencies.)