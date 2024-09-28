Left Menu

BJP Chief Nadda Reviews Membership Drive in Telangana

BJP President J P Nadda held a review meeting with party leaders in Telangana to discuss the ongoing membership drive. He urged leaders to maximize enrollments during the last 15 days of the campaign. The drive is seen as a crucial step towards winning the 2028 state elections.

  • India

BJP President J P Nadda, on a one-day visit to Telangana, reviewed the ongoing membership drive with party MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders on Saturday.

Telangana BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu informed reporters that Nadda emphasized the importance of the membership drive as a foundation for future electoral success in the state.

Nadda urged the leaders to focus on enrolling the maximum number of people in the remaining 15 days of the drive. The BJP had secured eight seats in last year's Assembly polls and an equal number in the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

