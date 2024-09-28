BJP Chief Nadda Reviews Membership Drive in Telangana

BJP President J P Nadda, on a one-day visit to Telangana, reviewed the ongoing membership drive with party MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders on Saturday.

Telangana BJP General Secretary Kasam Venkateswarlu informed reporters that Nadda emphasized the importance of the membership drive as a foundation for future electoral success in the state.

Nadda urged the leaders to focus on enrolling the maximum number of people in the remaining 15 days of the drive. The BJP had secured eight seats in last year's Assembly polls and an equal number in the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)