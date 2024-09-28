Maharashtra CM Defends Flagship Scheme Amidst Opposition Criticism
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde vowed to continue the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, despite opposition hurdles. He assured an increase in the monthly amount from Rs 1,500 if the ruling alliance retains power. Shinde criticized the opposition for not implementing the scheme when they were in power.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday pledged that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana would remain in place and even see enhanced benefits, provided the ruling alliance stays in power.
Shinde, during the inauguration of the 'Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Udyan', warned women beneficiaries about opposition parties he described as 'step brothers' attempting to sabotage the scheme.
'The scheme will continue. No one has the strength to put an end to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. If necessary, we will enhance the Rs 1,500 monthly amount,' Shinde stated. He also pointed out the irony of the opposition's criticism, noting that they did nothing similar when in power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Want J-K's children to move ahead, BJP has announced Prem Nath Dogra scheme for this: PM Modi at poll rally in Doda.
Green Initiative: CIAL Celebrates ICAO's 80th Anniversary by Planting 500 Saplings
Tamil Nadu Secures Rs 7,618 Crore Investment Through US Tour, Creating Over 11,500 Jobs
Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme Promises Doubling Financial Assistance
PM Modi to Inaugurate Vande Bharat Train and Unveil Major Schemes in Jharkhand