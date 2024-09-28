Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Defends Flagship Scheme Amidst Opposition Criticism

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde vowed to continue the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, despite opposition hurdles. He assured an increase in the monthly amount from Rs 1,500 if the ruling alliance retains power. Shinde criticized the opposition for not implementing the scheme when they were in power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:28 IST
Maharashtra CM Defends Flagship Scheme Amidst Opposition Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday pledged that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana would remain in place and even see enhanced benefits, provided the ruling alliance stays in power.

Shinde, during the inauguration of the 'Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Udyan', warned women beneficiaries about opposition parties he described as 'step brothers' attempting to sabotage the scheme.

'The scheme will continue. No one has the strength to put an end to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. If necessary, we will enhance the Rs 1,500 monthly amount,' Shinde stated. He also pointed out the irony of the opposition's criticism, noting that they did nothing similar when in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024