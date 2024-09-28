Maharashtra CM Defends Flagship Scheme Amidst Opposition Criticism

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday pledged that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana would remain in place and even see enhanced benefits, provided the ruling alliance stays in power.

Shinde, during the inauguration of the 'Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Smriti Udyan', warned women beneficiaries about opposition parties he described as 'step brothers' attempting to sabotage the scheme.

'The scheme will continue. No one has the strength to put an end to the Ladki Bahin Yojana. If necessary, we will enhance the Rs 1,500 monthly amount,' Shinde stated. He also pointed out the irony of the opposition's criticism, noting that they did nothing similar when in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)