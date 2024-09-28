Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Police During Rawalpindi Protest

Protesters loyal to former Pakistan premier Imran Khan clashed with police Saturday in Rawalpindi. The confrontation occurred as a result of a protest organized by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Hundreds of supporters attempted to reach the historical Liaquat Bagh park, but police barricades halted their progress.

In response, demonstrators hurled stones and bricks at the police, who subsequently retreated. Meanwhile, the Punjab provincial government had banned public gatherings and shut down major roads leading to the city, aiming to prevent the assembly.

Incidences of tear gas affecting local residents, including women and children, were reported. Following the clashes, the PTI called off the protest, with aides citing the need to avoid violence and further injuries. PTI officials also accused police of using live ammunition, which law enforcement has denied.

