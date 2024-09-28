Left Menu

Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Police During Rawalpindi Protest

Supporters of jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan clashed with police in Rawalpindi during a protest. The Punjab government's ban on public gatherings prompted the protest, which saw participants throwing stones at police. The PTI party called off the protest to prevent further violence and losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:40 IST
Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Police During Rawalpindi Protest
protest
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Protesters loyal to former Pakistan premier Imran Khan clashed with police Saturday in Rawalpindi. The confrontation occurred as a result of a protest organized by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Hundreds of supporters attempted to reach the historical Liaquat Bagh park, but police barricades halted their progress.

In response, demonstrators hurled stones and bricks at the police, who subsequently retreated. Meanwhile, the Punjab provincial government had banned public gatherings and shut down major roads leading to the city, aiming to prevent the assembly.

Incidences of tear gas affecting local residents, including women and children, were reported. Following the clashes, the PTI called off the protest, with aides citing the need to avoid violence and further injuries. PTI officials also accused police of using live ammunition, which law enforcement has denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024