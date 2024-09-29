Left Menu

Faridabad AAP Candidate Pravesh Mehta Joins BJP Ahead of Haryana Elections

In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party's Faridabad candidate Pravesh Mehta joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar. Senior Haryana BJP leader Vipul Goel believes this move will bolster BJP's chances in the upcoming assembly elections, slated for October 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable political shift, Pravesh Mehta, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate from Faridabad, aligned himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The event took place in Faridabad, attended by Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and senior BJP leader Vipul Goel.

The announcement was made during a substantial public meeting at Purani Anaj Mandi, where Mehta, 69, along with thousands of supporters, officially joined the BJP. Welcoming Mehta, Vipul Goel expressed confidence in BJP's strengthened position in Faridabad.

According to Goel, the widespread support and enthusiasm for BJP indicate a significant victory in the upcoming October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. This switch is seen as a strategic boost for BJP as it aims for a third term in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

