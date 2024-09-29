Faridabad AAP Candidate Pravesh Mehta Joins BJP Ahead of Haryana Elections

In a notable political shift, Pravesh Mehta, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate from Faridabad, aligned himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. The event took place in Faridabad, attended by Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and senior BJP leader Vipul Goel.

The announcement was made during a substantial public meeting at Purani Anaj Mandi, where Mehta, 69, along with thousands of supporters, officially joined the BJP. Welcoming Mehta, Vipul Goel expressed confidence in BJP's strengthened position in Faridabad.

According to Goel, the widespread support and enthusiasm for BJP indicate a significant victory in the upcoming October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. This switch is seen as a strategic boost for BJP as it aims for a third term in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)