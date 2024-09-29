Left Menu

China's Commitment to Diplomacy Amid Global Tensions: Foreign Minister Wang Yi Speaks at UN

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the UN General Assembly ahead of the 75th anniversary of China's communist government. He emphasized non-expansion in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, underscored the importance of national sovereignty, and discussed China's stances on the Middle East, Korean Peninsula, and human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-09-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 00:48 IST
Wang Yi

Three days before the 75th anniversary of the communist government, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned against expanding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and reaffirmed China's commitment to shuttle diplomacy during a speech at the UN General Assembly.

"The top priority is to commit to no expansion of the battlefield. ... China is committed to playing a constructive role,'' Wang Yi stated. He also cautioned other nations against "throwing oil on the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish gains," indirectly referencing the United States.

In his speech, Wang Yi reiterated China's long-standing positions but did not break new ground, reflecting recent Chinese practices at the UN. Notably, President Xi Jinping has not attended the General Assembly in person since 2021. On the sidelines, China and Brazil rallied support for a peace plan for Ukraine, forming a group of "friends for peace" albeit with some challenges from Ukrainian officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

