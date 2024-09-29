Biden and Harris Address Middle East Tensions
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held a call with their national security team to discuss the Middle East. They reviewed the U.S. military status in the region and directed diplomatic efforts to deescalate tensions, according to the White House.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris convened a call with their national security team on Saturday to assess the situation in the Middle East, the White House announced.
During the call, the leaders reviewed the status of U.S. military forces in the region and discussed strategies for diplomatic efforts aimed at deescalating ongoing conflicts.
Biden and Harris will receive ongoing updates on the situation, as confirmed by a White House statement.
