Man to Stand Trial for Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

A man accused of attempting to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last month will face trial in November, a U.S. judge said on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set a Nov. 18 trial date after the suspect, Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty to five federal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. Prosecutors allege Routh lurked with a rifle outside Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sept. 15 with the intent to kill Trump while he golfed.

