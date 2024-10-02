Left Menu

Man to Stand Trial for Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

A man accused of attempting to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last month will face trial in November. The trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon after the suspect, Ryan Routh, pleaded not guilty to five federal charges.

Man to Stand Trial for Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump
A man accused of attempting to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last month will face trial in November, a U.S. judge said on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set a Nov. 18 trial date after the suspect, Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty to five federal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. Prosecutors allege Routh lurked with a rifle outside Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sept. 15 with the intent to kill Trump while he golfed.

