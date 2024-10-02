Man to Stand Trial for Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump
A man accused of attempting to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last month will face trial in November. The trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon after the suspect, Ryan Routh, pleaded not guilty to five federal charges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 02:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 02:18 IST
A man accused of attempting to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last month will face trial in November, a U.S. judge said on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon set a Nov. 18 trial date after the suspect, Ryan Routh, 58, pleaded not guilty to five federal charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate. Prosecutors allege Routh lurked with a rifle outside Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sept. 15 with the intent to kill Trump while he golfed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian National Arrested in Florida on Smuggling and Money Laundering Charges
Teamsters Union Declines to Endorse Presidential Candidate Despite Member Support for Trump
Tunisian Presidential Candidate Ayachi Zammel Sentenced Amid Controversy
Sri Lanka Presidential Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Election
North Florida Deputy Fired After Fatal Shooting Incident