Kamala Harris Calls Iran a 'Dangerous Force' in the Middle East

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris stated on Tuesday that Iran is a 'dangerous' and 'destabilizing' entity in the Middle East. Speaking clearly and firmly, Harris emphasized that her administration is committed to ensuring Israel's security.

'I'm clear-eyed Iran is a destabilizing, dangerous force in the Middle East,' Harris remarked. 'I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias.'

This strong statement comes amid increasing tensions in the region, highlighting the U.S.'s reinforced stance on Middle Eastern geopolitics and alliances.

