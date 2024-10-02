Midwestern Power Clash: Walz vs. Vance in Fiery VP Debate

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance engaged in a high-stakes vice-presidential debate Tuesday night, setting the stage for an ideologically charged battle just weeks before the Nov. 5 election. The two candidates, deeply rooted in America's Midwestern heartland yet holding opposing views, aimed to sway undecided voters.

Both Walz, the liberal governor of Minnesota, and Vance, a conservative U.S. senator from Ohio, used the 90-minute debate to fiercely defend their party leaders, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump. Aides had predicted a fiery exchange, and the candidates did not disappoint, trading barbs on national television.

The debate, held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, was closely watched by both Harris and Trump, with Trump providing live commentary on social media. Despite the tension and spectacle, political analysts suggest the debate is unlikely to significantly alter the tight race, with the nation remaining deeply divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)