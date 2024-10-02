Midwestern Power Clash: Walz vs. Vance in Fiery VP Debate
Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance squared off in the only vice-presidential debate leading up to the Nov. 5 election. The heated encounter, marked by stark ideological clashes, saw the two defending their party leaders and tackling controversial issues. Analysts predict the debate may not significantly impact the election outcome.
Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance engaged in a high-stakes vice-presidential debate Tuesday night, setting the stage for an ideologically charged battle just weeks before the Nov. 5 election. The two candidates, deeply rooted in America's Midwestern heartland yet holding opposing views, aimed to sway undecided voters.
Both Walz, the liberal governor of Minnesota, and Vance, a conservative U.S. senator from Ohio, used the 90-minute debate to fiercely defend their party leaders, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump. Aides had predicted a fiery exchange, and the candidates did not disappoint, trading barbs on national television.
The debate, held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York, was closely watched by both Harris and Trump, with Trump providing live commentary on social media. Despite the tension and spectacle, political analysts suggest the debate is unlikely to significantly alter the tight race, with the nation remaining deeply divided.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris Faces Tough Questions from Black Journalists
Warming Views: Kamala Harris Gains Favorability Amid Voter Polarity
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan
Star-Studded Virtual Event Boosts Kamala Harris Campaign
Kamala Harris to Skip Quad Leaders' Meeting at Biden's Home