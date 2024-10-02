Fiery Debate Highlights Stark Contrasts Between Walz and Vance
The vice presidential debate between Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance centered on their differing views on foreign policy, particularly concerning the Middle East crisis. Walz criticized Trump's handling of the Iran nuclear deal, while Vance lauded Trump's security policies. Both candidates aimed to leave a lasting impact with five weeks until the election.
The vice presidential debate opened with Democrat Tim Walz questioning Republican Donald Trump's stability, particularly given the ongoing Middle East crisis, asserting he is unfit for office. Opponent JD Vance countered, crediting Trump with securing global peace during his tenure.
The debate focused on escalating tensions in the Middle East. Walz criticized Trump for abandoning the Iran nuclear deal, which had previously curtailed Iran's uranium enrichment. Vance, however, supported deferring to Israel's judgment regarding preemptive strikes against Iran.
With the presidential election five weeks away, the debate offered both candidates a platform to make their final arguments. Walz aimed to introduce himself to voters, while Vance focused on scrutinizing Harris' policies. Both sought to energize their base as early voting commenced.
(With inputs from agencies.)
