Manipur CM Urges Political Talks Amid Crisis on National Cleanliness Day

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called for political dialogues to address the state's ongoing crisis while observing National Cleanliness Day. He also reinforced values such as truth, non-violence, and cleanliness. Efforts to rescue two missing youths continue, with one already secured by security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:25 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday urged all communities to engage in political discussions to resolve the ongoing crisis in the state.

Speaking on the occasion of National Cleanliness Day, Singh said, 'On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, as well as National Cleanliness Day, I urge everyone to embrace the spirit of truth, non-violence, and cleanliness to make the state clean.' He emphasised, 'Let's believe in ahimsa and non-violence and engage in political talks to resolve the crisis in the state.' The CM and MLAs also paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at the Gandhi Hall here.

Talking to reporters on the status of two missing youths, Singh said, 'We are making efforts to rescue them. We have faith we will succeed.' Singh had earlier said the DGP has been asked to secure the release of two of the three youths who were allegedly abducted by militants in Kangpokpi district on September 27. One of them has already been rescued by security forces and handed over to police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

