Protests Erupt in Kashmir Over Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader's Death

Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, officials reported.

Demonstrations took place in Magam market and Budgam town on the fourth day of mourning for Nasrallah, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday and buried the next day. Protestors, carrying black flags, chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans, the officials noted.

Despite the tension, the protests remained largely peaceful, with shops in the affected areas closed. A heavy police presence was on hand to ensure the situation did not escalate, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)