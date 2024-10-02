Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Kashmir Over Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader's Death

Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district against the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Demonstrators, including men, women, and children, carried black flags and chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans. The protests were largely peaceful, and shops were shut in Magam market and Budgam town during the fourth day of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:53 IST
Protests Erupt in Kashmir Over Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, officials reported.

Demonstrations took place in Magam market and Budgam town on the fourth day of mourning for Nasrallah, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday and buried the next day. Protestors, carrying black flags, chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans, the officials noted.

Despite the tension, the protests remained largely peaceful, with shops in the affected areas closed. A heavy police presence was on hand to ensure the situation did not escalate, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024