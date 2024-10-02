Protests Erupt in Kashmir Over Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader's Death
Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district against the Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Demonstrators, including men, women, and children, carried black flags and chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans. The protests were largely peaceful, and shops were shut in Magam market and Budgam town during the fourth day of mourning.
Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, officials reported.
Demonstrations took place in Magam market and Budgam town on the fourth day of mourning for Nasrallah, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday and buried the next day. Protestors, carrying black flags, chanted anti-Israel and anti-US slogans, the officials noted.
Despite the tension, the protests remained largely peaceful, with shops in the affected areas closed. A heavy police presence was on hand to ensure the situation did not escalate, officials said.
