Vance Evades Trump Loss Acknowledgment in Heated VP Debate

In a high-stakes vice presidential debate, Republican candidate J D Vance notably avoided acknowledging that Donald Trump lost the 2020 elections. When pressed by his Democratic rival Tim Walz, Vance deflected, emphasizing future issues instead.

The debate, held just a month before the crucial US presidential elections, saw candidates clash on various critical topics. Immigration, gun policy, climate change, abortion, and the economy took center stage in the heated exchange.

Vance accused the Harris administration of engaging in censorship at an 'industrial scale,' while Walz highlighted the dire consequences of misinformation and restrictive abortion policies. The debate underscored deep political divides as the nation heads towards another pivotal election.

(With inputs from agencies.)