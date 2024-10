Elon Musk's Secret Funding Boosts Conservative Group's Revenue

Elon Musk has quietly funded the conservative political group Building America's Future, according to four sources familiar with the matter. The donations, which began in 2022, have significantly bolstered the group's revenue from $11 million in 2021 to $53 million in 2022.

Building America's Future has used these funds to attack the Biden administration on multiple fronts, despite Musk publicly claiming neutrality in U.S. politics.

While Musk has yet to confirm or deny these contributions, the group's recent advertising campaigns have notably targeted Vice President Kamala Harris, raising questions about Musk's political leanings.

(With inputs from agencies.)