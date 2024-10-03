Left Menu

Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney Unite in Wisconsin to Court Republicans

Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign with Liz Cheney in Wisconsin to widen her appeal among Republicans and centrists in the critical Nov. 5 election. Despite endorsement from prominent Republicans, Harris struggles to gain significant GOP support as she balances attracting new voters without alienating her base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:32 IST
Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney Unite in Wisconsin to Court Republicans
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Flickr

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to campaign alongside former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Wisconsin on Thursday. The joint appearance aims to bolster Harris's efforts to attract Republican and centrist voters in the crucial Nov. 5 election.

Cheney and her father, Dick Cheney, a former Vice President, are among prominent Republicans endorsing Harris over Donald Trump. They have criticized Trump for his 2020 election denial and involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack, calling it disqualifying.

Harris faces a tight race, needing to appeal to Republicans and independents while retaining her base, especially in battlegrounds like Wisconsin. However, recent polls highlight her challenge in garnering Republican support despite endorsements from GOP figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024