Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney Unite in Wisconsin to Court Republicans
Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign with Liz Cheney in Wisconsin to widen her appeal among Republicans and centrists in the critical Nov. 5 election. Despite endorsement from prominent Republicans, Harris struggles to gain significant GOP support as she balances attracting new voters without alienating her base.
Vice President Kamala Harris is set to campaign alongside former Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Wisconsin on Thursday. The joint appearance aims to bolster Harris's efforts to attract Republican and centrist voters in the crucial Nov. 5 election.
Cheney and her father, Dick Cheney, a former Vice President, are among prominent Republicans endorsing Harris over Donald Trump. They have criticized Trump for his 2020 election denial and involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack, calling it disqualifying.
Harris faces a tight race, needing to appeal to Republicans and independents while retaining her base, especially in battlegrounds like Wisconsin. However, recent polls highlight her challenge in garnering Republican support despite endorsements from GOP figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
