Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Employees Recalled

Amid the anticipation of election results, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed legislative assembly employees, who have been on deputation to other departments, to return immediately. The order comes just days before the vote counting begins.

Recent assembly elections, encompassing 90 seats, were conducted in three separate phases. Results will be announced on October 8, marking a significant moment given the decade-long gap since the last elections were held.

The General Administration Department has mandated all deployed assembly employees to report back to the J&K Legislative Assembly's office. This decision follows the dissolution of the last assembly in 2018, which resulted in the redistribution of staff duties across departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)