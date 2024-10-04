Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israeli Strikes Stir Political Crisis in Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on an apartment in Beirut killed nine, escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The strike hit an area close to significant political structures, killing multiple Hezbollah members. The conflict, intensified post-October 7, 2023, has seen significant casualties, including civilians and soldiers on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 04-10-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 00:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, an Israeli airstrike on an apartment in the heart of Beirut resulted in nine fatalities, including members of Hezbollah's civil defense unit. The strike marks a rare occurrence of targeting central Beirut, a location close to political and international structures.

The region has been engulfed in hostilities following the October 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, which prompted an Israeli declaration of war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The violence has resulted in tragic human losses, with thousands dead or wounded in both Lebanon and Gaza, including many children and health workers.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister, engaged in dialogues to resolve the political deadlock concerning the presidential vacancy, faces heightened challenges amid these developments. International actors, including Turkey, have called for immediate de-escalation to prevent further atrocities in this intensifying conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

