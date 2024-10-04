Sheinbaum's Economic Vision: Raising Mexico's Minimum Wage

Claudia Sheinbaum, the newly inaugurated Mexican President, is setting an ambitious economic agenda that includes a proposed 12% annual increase in the nation's minimum wage. This initiative aims to boost the income of the 40% of Mexicans currently earning at or below the minimum.

Sheinbaum's plan reflects her support of policies advanced by her mentor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who previously facilitated substantial wage hikes. These adjustments are geared toward enhancing workers' purchasing power, allowing them to afford 2.5 basic food baskets, up from the existing 1.6.

The president also announced intentions to cut the work week from 48 to 40 hours, a reform that faced resistance under the previous administration. Additionally, she unveiled measures to support women's rights, including ensuring equal pay for equal work, marking a progressive step in her early days in office.

