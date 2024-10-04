High-Stakes Battle: Kenya's Political Drama Unfolds

Kenya's political landscape is in turmoil as a motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ignites fierce public debate. Accusations against him include supporting anti-government protests in June and engaging in corruption. Despite denying these charges, Gachagua faces a strong push for impeachment by the ruling alliance in parliament.

The motion has led to public forums nationwide, including a violent outbreak at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi where supporters of President William Ruto clashed with Gachagua's backers. In Nyeri county, similar tensions erupted, with police involved in skirmishes. The strong emotions reflect the stakes for both sides in this political controversy.

With over the required number of legislators backing the impeachment, the debate continues as some, especially from Gachagua's region, reconsider their stance after grassroots feedback. The Kenya high court set a hearing date for next Wednesday amidst the ongoing public discourse. Meanwhile, President Ruto remains silent on the issue, recalling his vow not to publicly humiliate his deputy.

(With inputs from agencies.)