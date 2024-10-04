Left Menu

Biden Weighs Options: Israel and Iranian Oil Dilemma

President Joe Biden indicated he would consider various alternatives if faced with the prospect of striking Iranian oil fields as Israel. He noted that Israel is still determining its response to Iran. His comments came during a White House press briefing with reporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:53 IST
Biden Weighs Options: Israel and Iranian Oil Dilemma
President Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent White House press briefing, President Joe Biden addressed potential strategies concerning Iranian oil fields, speaking hypothetically as if in Israel's position.

Biden remarked that Israel has not yet decided on how to respond to Iran, suggesting a period of consideration and weighing of options.

His comments highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics and the delicate nature of decision-making in response to tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024