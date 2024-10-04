Biden Weighs Options: Israel and Iranian Oil Dilemma
President Joe Biden indicated he would consider various alternatives if faced with the prospect of striking Iranian oil fields as Israel. He noted that Israel is still determining its response to Iran. His comments came during a White House press briefing with reporters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent White House press briefing, President Joe Biden addressed potential strategies concerning Iranian oil fields, speaking hypothetically as if in Israel's position.
Biden remarked that Israel has not yet decided on how to respond to Iran, suggesting a period of consideration and weighing of options.
His comments highlight the complex geopolitical dynamics and the delicate nature of decision-making in response to tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden and Zelenskyy to Discuss 'Plan for Victory' at White House
Diplomacy Behind Closed Doors: Albanese and Modi to Discuss Sensitive Issues at Quad Summit
White House Engages Sikh Activists Ahead of Modi's US Visit
Iran's Missile Delivery to Russia: Launchers Missing, Diplomacy Possible
‘The West Wing’ Cast Celebrates Show’s 25th Anniversary at the White House