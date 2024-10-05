Amit Shah Advocates Strong Governance for Haryana's Prosperity
Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of good governance for Haryana's prosperity during the state's assembly elections. He urged citizens to vote for leaders with proven track records, highlighting the need to combat corruption. The elections feature over 1,027 candidates and aim to determine Haryana's future leadership.
Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, stressed the necessity for a government with a history of effective governance to ensure Haryana's prosperity during his address on Saturday.
Shah called on Haryana's citizens to vote for leaders who can sustain development and extend governance beyond a single district to every village amid the state's elections.
The elections involve 90 assembly constituencies, deciding the political future of candidates including the current Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, with a voter base of over two crore.
