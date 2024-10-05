Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates Strong Governance for Haryana's Prosperity

Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of good governance for Haryana's prosperity during the state's assembly elections. He urged citizens to vote for leaders with proven track records, highlighting the need to combat corruption. The elections feature over 1,027 candidates and aim to determine Haryana's future leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 08:55 IST
Amit Shah Advocates Strong Governance for Haryana's Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, stressed the necessity for a government with a history of effective governance to ensure Haryana's prosperity during his address on Saturday.

Shah called on Haryana's citizens to vote for leaders who can sustain development and extend governance beyond a single district to every village amid the state's elections.

The elections involve 90 assembly constituencies, deciding the political future of candidates including the current Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, with a voter base of over two crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024