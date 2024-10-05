Amit Shah Advocates Strong Governance for Haryana's Prosperity

Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, stressed the necessity for a government with a history of effective governance to ensure Haryana's prosperity during his address on Saturday.

Shah called on Haryana's citizens to vote for leaders who can sustain development and extend governance beyond a single district to every village amid the state's elections.

The elections involve 90 assembly constituencies, deciding the political future of candidates including the current Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, with a voter base of over two crore.

