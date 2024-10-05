The Middle East on Edge: Iran-Israel Escalation Threatens Regional Stability

In a dramatic escalation, Iran has launched approximately 180 ballistic missiles targeting Israel, igniting concerns of a potential Middle East war. Israel, with support from the United States, intercepted most missiles, but the incident has strained regional stability. This attack signals a shift in Iran's response to mounting pressure from Israeli operations against Hezbollah and Hamas, which are aligned with Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the offensive as a 'big mistake,' promising severe repercussions for Iran. This incident marks Iran's first direct military engagement against Israel in retaliation for attacks on its proxy forces. The move underscores Iran's need to reinforce its leadership of the 'axis of resistance' against both the U.S. and Israel, as these principles are integral to Iran's state identity.

Internally, Iran faces significant challenges, with dissent over its aggressive foreign policy potentially threatening the regime's stability. New President Masoud Pezeshkian's ambitions to improve relations with the West and revive the nuclear deal seem jeopardized by recent tensions. Meanwhile, Iran's leadership, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, remains focused on asserting military strength despite potential U.S. and Israeli counterstrikes, indicating a willingness to accept the resulting economic and diplomatic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)