Left Menu

Modi's Call to Defeat Congress' Dangerous Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being led by urban Naxals and urged people to prevent their divisive agenda. He claimed the party supports drug-related activities and criticized their historical social discrimination against marginalized communities, emphasizing the need for unity against Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washim | Updated: 05-10-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 14:08 IST
Modi's Call to Defeat Congress' Dangerous Agenda
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack against the Congress party, accusing it of being governed by urban Naxals. He addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Washim district, urging citizens to come together to thwart the Congress's allegedly divisive plans.

Modi claimed a connection between a recent massive drug bust in Delhi and Congress, alleging a party leader to be a key figure in the drug trade. He suggested that funds from drugs might be used for elections to mislead the youth, indicating a severe threat to the nation.

Further, Modi critiqued Congress's historical attitude towards marginalized communities. Comparing their mindset to the British colonial rule, he accused Congress of not treating Dalits, backward, and tribal individuals as equals, highlighting their alleged disdain for groups like the Banjara community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024