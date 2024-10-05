Modi's Call to Defeat Congress' Dangerous Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack against the Congress party, accusing it of being governed by urban Naxals. He addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Washim district, urging citizens to come together to thwart the Congress's allegedly divisive plans.

Modi claimed a connection between a recent massive drug bust in Delhi and Congress, alleging a party leader to be a key figure in the drug trade. He suggested that funds from drugs might be used for elections to mislead the youth, indicating a severe threat to the nation.

Further, Modi critiqued Congress's historical attitude towards marginalized communities. Comparing their mindset to the British colonial rule, he accused Congress of not treating Dalits, backward, and tribal individuals as equals, highlighting their alleged disdain for groups like the Banjara community.

(With inputs from agencies.)