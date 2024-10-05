Austria's Political Chess: FPO's Bid for Leadership

The far-right Freedom Party of Austria, under the leadership of Herbert Kickl, has emerged victorious in recent parliamentary elections, securing around 29% of the vote. Kickl has called on other parties to recognize the FPO's position to lead the next government.

Despite the electoral win, the Freedom Party lacks a majority and needs to form a coalition to establish control. However, the ruling People's Party remains opposed to partnering with Kickl's FPO, casting uncertainty over government formation.

President Alexander Van der Bellen is engaged in discussions with party leaders to facilitate the formation of a viable government. Meanwhile, Kickl maintains that his party is poised to govern, urging others to avoid what he terms 'a coalition of losers.'

