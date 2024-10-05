Pakistan on Edge: Army Deployed Amid Protests and Political Unrest
Pakistan deployed the army in Islamabad and Lahore to prevent protests by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as tensions rise. The PTI party called for demonstrations to demand Khan's release, expressing solidarity with the judiciary. Authorities enforce strict measures amid fears of disruption during SCO summit.
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Pakistan called in the army to the capital Islamabad and Lahore to counter protests by supporters of incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protests, organized by Khan's party, PTI, are demanding his release and standing against inflation, while the protests escalate.
The deployment comes in the wake of major security concerns as Pakistan prepares to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The army's presence aims to ensure law and order, while authorities have imposed Section 144, banning public gatherings amid efforts to curb potential unrest.
With the PTI calling Saturday's protest a 'do or die' moment, the Pakistani government has taken stringent measures, including the suspension of mobile services and blocking major roads, to control movements. Despite these efforts, PTI leadership remains defiant, fueling fears of further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Imran Khan
- PTI
- protest
- army deployment
- Islamabad
- Lahore
- SCO summit
- political unrest
- security
ALSO READ
Pakistan: Lahore administration allows Imran Khan's party to hold power show with 43 conditions
Top PTI Leaders Booked Under Terrorism Charges in Lahore Rally Clash
Red Zone Sealed Ahead of PTI's Protest Rally in Islamabad
Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Authorities as Tensions Rise in Islamabad
Dengue Cases Surge in Islamabad: A Health Crisis Amidst Climate Challenges