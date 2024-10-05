Modi Rally Highlights: PM Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics and Corruption

In a charged address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of being manipulated by a 'gang of urban Naxals'. He urged the populace to unite against what he described as Congress's divisive and corrupt agenda.

Speaking in Washim district, Maharashtra, Modi highlighted how Congress's policies have allegedly looted the poor, failed on promised farm loan waivers, and perpetuated a derogatory attitude towards marginalized groups, pointing to the historical neglect of the Banjara community.

Modi further criticized Congress for alleged drug trafficking activities, noting recent seizures in Delhi. Additionally, he commended Maharashtra's efforts to empower farmers and the Banjara community, aligning with his vision for a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)