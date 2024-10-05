Left Menu

Modi Rally Highlights: PM Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics and Corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress at a rally, accusing the party of being influenced by a 'gang of urban Naxals', and hindering India's progress. He alleged their involvement in drug trafficking, neglect of farmers, and historically oppressive policies towards marginalized communities and the Banjara community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washim | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of being manipulated by a 'gang of urban Naxals'. He urged the populace to unite against what he described as Congress's divisive and corrupt agenda.

Speaking in Washim district, Maharashtra, Modi highlighted how Congress's policies have allegedly looted the poor, failed on promised farm loan waivers, and perpetuated a derogatory attitude towards marginalized groups, pointing to the historical neglect of the Banjara community.

Modi further criticized Congress for alleged drug trafficking activities, noting recent seizures in Delhi. Additionally, he commended Maharashtra's efforts to empower farmers and the Banjara community, aligning with his vision for a prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

