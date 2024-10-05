Controversial Invite: PTI's Jaishankar Proposal Sparks Political Tensions

In a move that has ignited intense political debate, a leader from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suggested inviting Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to join their ongoing protests in Pakistan. This statement comes ahead of Jaishankar's scheduled attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government meeting in the country.

This proposal was met with fierce criticism from members of Pakistan's ruling coalition, including officials from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), who condemned the suggestion as 'highly irresponsible' and 'anti-Pakistan.' Some even accused the PTI of attempting to sabotage the SCO summit.

In response to the potential unrest, stringent security measures have been implemented. The government announced the deployment of army troops to maintain law and order in Islamabad during the protest period, while public gatherings have been restricted, and communication channels closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)