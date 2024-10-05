Global Uproar: Pro-Palestinian Protests Demand Justice

Across major cities around the globe, tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in a unified call for a cease-fire as the anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel loomed. London, Paris, and Rome saw some of the largest rallies amidst tight security and rising tensions.

In London, significant police presence marked the streets as Russell Square became a focal point for demonstrators; scuffles resulted in multiple arrests. Meanwhile, Rome faced a protest despite an official ban from local authorities, prompting chants for peace and an end to conflict.

Security forces in Europe have raised alerts due to fears of potential violence or terrorist attacks amidst the demonstrations. As the conflict in the Middle East escalates, authorities brace for potential unrest and new threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)