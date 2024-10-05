Congress Set for Comeback in Haryana: Exit Polls Predict Majority

The Haryana assembly elections, held on Saturday, recorded a voter turnout of over 60%, marking a decline from the 2019 elections. Initial exit poll results suggest a comfortable majority for the Congress as it eyes a return to power after a decade-long hiatus.

The voting process, spanning 90 assembly seats from 7 am to 6 pm, unfolded largely without incident, although minor scuffles were reported. By 7 pm, turnout stood at 61.19%, with officials predicting it might rise once all data is compiled.

Despite the decrease in turnout compared to previous years, elderly voters actively participated, some aged over 100 years. Major parties contesting include the BJP, Congress, INLD-BSP, JJP-Azad Samaj Party, and AAP. Counting of votes will occur on October 8.

