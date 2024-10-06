A Tense Presidential Showdown in Tunisia

Tunisia's polling stations opened their doors on Sunday as the presidential election got underway. In a tense political climate, three candidates are competing for the nation's top position, including one behind bars.

This crucial vote sees incumbent president Kais Saied facing significant opposition from two key rivals. Zouhair Maghzaoui, once an ally and now a critic, leads the Chaab Party and seeks to challenge Saied's hold on power.

As a surprising twist, Ayachi Zammel, considered a formidable threat to Saied's presidency, finds himself campaigning from jail following his arrest last month. The election outcome remains unpredictable amidst the charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)