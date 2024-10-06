A Tense Presidential Showdown in Tunisia
Tunisia's presidential election saw three candidates vying for the position, including a jailed contender. The competition featured incumbent president Kais Saied facing his former ally, Chaab Party leader Zouhair Maghzaoui, and Ayachi Zammel, once a major threat to Saied before being imprisoned.
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisia's polling stations opened their doors on Sunday as the presidential election got underway. In a tense political climate, three candidates are competing for the nation's top position, including one behind bars.
This crucial vote sees incumbent president Kais Saied facing significant opposition from two key rivals. Zouhair Maghzaoui, once an ally and now a critic, leads the Chaab Party and seeks to challenge Saied's hold on power.
As a surprising twist, Ayachi Zammel, considered a formidable threat to Saied's presidency, finds himself campaigning from jail following his arrest last month. The election outcome remains unpredictable amidst the charged political atmosphere.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
3 families instrumental in spread of terror in J-K, this election is to put an end to politics of Gandhis, Abdullahs, Muftis: Amit Shah.
Alliance with National Conference for J-K Assembly polls was necessary to remove BJP from politics: Congress chief Kharge in Jammu.
Supreme Court on Defamation: 'You Cannot Be Touchy in Politics'
Kejriwal out of jail now. We will not let any conspiracy of BJP to succeed: Atishi after taking oath as Delhi chief minister.
At rally in J-K's Nowshera, Home Minister Amit Shah says no terrorist or stone-pelter would be released from jail.