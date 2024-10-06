Left Menu

A Tense Presidential Showdown in Tunisia

Tunisia's presidential election saw three candidates vying for the position, including a jailed contender. The competition featured incumbent president Kais Saied facing his former ally, Chaab Party leader Zouhair Maghzaoui, and Ayachi Zammel, once a major threat to Saied before being imprisoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's polling stations opened their doors on Sunday as the presidential election got underway. In a tense political climate, three candidates are competing for the nation's top position, including one behind bars.

This crucial vote sees incumbent president Kais Saied facing significant opposition from two key rivals. Zouhair Maghzaoui, once an ally and now a critic, leads the Chaab Party and seeks to challenge Saied's hold on power.

As a surprising twist, Ayachi Zammel, considered a formidable threat to Saied's presidency, finds himself campaigning from jail following his arrest last month. The election outcome remains unpredictable amidst the charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

