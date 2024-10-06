Chautala Challenges Exit Polls as Counting Day Approaches

Abhay Singh Chautala, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate from Ellenabad, confidently dismissed the predictions made by exit polls for the Haryana assembly elections. Speaking ahead of the results day on October 8, Chautala predicted that just as previous exit polls inaccurately forecasted outcomes, the current claims will also falter.

BJP candidate Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt echoed skepticism towards these projections, emphasizing discrepancies between on-ground realities and pollster expectations. Highlighting its diminishing performance in terms of vote share, Vij commented on how public support for the Congress might be overrated, especially in constituencies like Bhupinder Singh Hooda's, where counted votes revealed a drop.

According to various exit poll projections, including TV-Today C voter, Republic TV-Matrize and Dainik Bhaskar, the Congress is predicted to win significantly more seats than the BJP in the 90-member Haryana assembly. Despite multiple sources advocating a Congress surge, with as many as 64 seats anticipated by some polls, candidates brace for clearer revelations on counting day.

(With inputs from agencies.)