Empowering Women in Politics: The Shakti Abhiyan Movement

Highlighting the disparity in leadership roles for women in Parliament and state assemblies, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, called for increased women's participation to achieve genuine equality in these institutions.

Urging women to take part in the Congress party's 'Shakti Abhiyan', Gandhi emphasized the need for equal political representation. This initiative seeks to focus on women's interests in decision-making and governance.

He reiterated that while women play a crucial role in society and politics, their presence in leadership is inadequate. Gandhi encouraged women to join 'Shakti Abhiyan' to effect change from grassroots to the national level, highlighting the importance of the Indira Fellowship in promoting women's voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)