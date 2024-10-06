Congress Eyes Triumph in J&K and Haryana Elections
The Congress Party, led by Harish Rawat, is confident of victory in the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. Rawat cites a public preference for peace and development through the National Conference-Congress alliance, while in Haryana, victory signifies a potential shift in governance after a decade of BJP rule.
- Country:
- India
Amid the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed his confidence in his party's impending success. According to Rawat, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking peace and development, have opted for the National Conference-Congress alliance as their sole choice.
Rawat further asserted that in Haryana, the citizens, discontented with the BJP's governance over the last decade, are ready for a change. He predicted a majority win for Congress in the state, indicating a significant victory as a response to the years of perceived disrespect under BJP rule.
Analysts from Axis My India have projected a closely contested election in Jammu and Kashmir, with the National Conference-Congress slightly ahead but both main parties remain under the majority threshold. Meanwhile, exit polls in Haryana suggest a dominant performance by Congress, forecasting over 50 seats in their favor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years; will this not apply to PM Modi?: Arvind Kejriwal.
Want to ask RSS if inducting leaders facing corruption allegations into BJP justified: Arvind Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
BJP was born from RSS; want to know from Mohan Bhagwat if they are satisfied with BJP's politics: Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Questions RSS on BJP's Political Tactics at 'Janta ki Adalat'
CPI(ML) Liberation's Post-Poll Strategies: Dipankar Bhattacharya on BJP Setbacks and Left Unity