Left Menu

Congress Eyes Triumph in J&K and Haryana Elections

The Congress Party, led by Harish Rawat, is confident of victory in the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. Rawat cites a public preference for peace and development through the National Conference-Congress alliance, while in Haryana, victory signifies a potential shift in governance after a decade of BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:52 IST
Congress Eyes Triumph in J&K and Haryana Elections
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed his confidence in his party's impending success. According to Rawat, the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking peace and development, have opted for the National Conference-Congress alliance as their sole choice.

Rawat further asserted that in Haryana, the citizens, discontented with the BJP's governance over the last decade, are ready for a change. He predicted a majority win for Congress in the state, indicating a significant victory as a response to the years of perceived disrespect under BJP rule.

Analysts from Axis My India have projected a closely contested election in Jammu and Kashmir, with the National Conference-Congress slightly ahead but both main parties remain under the majority threshold. Meanwhile, exit polls in Haryana suggest a dominant performance by Congress, forecasting over 50 seats in their favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024