Voter Turnout in Haryana Elections: Analyzing Key Battlegrounds and Competitors

The state of Haryana recently concluded its assembly elections with a notable voter turnout of 67.90%, as reported by the Election Commission.

Sirsa's Ellenabad assembly seat led the turnout figures, recording over 80%, while districts like Faridabad and Gurugram registered significantly lower participation.

Key contenders included alliances like the BJP, Congress, among others, highlighting a fierce electoral competition. Results will be announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)