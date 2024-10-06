Voter Turnout in Haryana Elections: Analyzing Key Battlegrounds and Competitors
Haryana's state assembly elections witnessed a 67.90% voter turnout, with Sirsa's Ellenabad recording over 80% turnout. The elections saw major parties like BJP and Congress competing. Despite lower turnouts in Faridabad and Gurugram, the overall engagement indicated a closely contested electoral battle across the 90-member assembly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
The state of Haryana recently concluded its assembly elections with a notable voter turnout of 67.90%, as reported by the Election Commission.
Sirsa's Ellenabad assembly seat led the turnout figures, recording over 80%, while districts like Faridabad and Gurugram registered significantly lower participation.
Key contenders included alliances like the BJP, Congress, among others, highlighting a fierce electoral competition. Results will be announced on October 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Criticizes Congress and NC over Reservation Issues
There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years; will this not apply to PM Modi?: Arvind Kejriwal.
Amid Manipur Crisis, Congress MP Criticizes Centre's Inaction
Want to ask RSS if inducting leaders facing corruption allegations into BJP justified: Arvind Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
BJP was born from RSS; want to know from Mohan Bhagwat if they are satisfied with BJP's politics: Arvind Kejriwal.