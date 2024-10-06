Left Menu

Voter Turnout in Haryana Elections: Analyzing Key Battlegrounds and Competitors

Haryana's state assembly elections witnessed a 67.90% voter turnout, with Sirsa's Ellenabad recording over 80% turnout. The elections saw major parties like BJP and Congress competing. Despite lower turnouts in Faridabad and Gurugram, the overall engagement indicated a closely contested electoral battle across the 90-member assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:52 IST
The state of Haryana recently concluded its assembly elections with a notable voter turnout of 67.90%, as reported by the Election Commission.

Sirsa's Ellenabad assembly seat led the turnout figures, recording over 80%, while districts like Faridabad and Gurugram registered significantly lower participation.

Key contenders included alliances like the BJP, Congress, among others, highlighting a fierce electoral competition. Results will be announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

