BJP Accuses AAP of 'Looting' Delhi: Leaders Rally Against Kejriwal

BJP leaders accused AAP and Arvind Kejriwal of corruption and incompetence at a Delhi rally. They highlighted failures in healthcare, electricity, and infrastructure. Leaders praised PM Modi's efforts and alleged AAP's governance was deteriorating the city. AAP denounced as a party of deception as elections loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:07 IST
BJP Delhi President Virender Sachdeva. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political rally held at Delhi's Burari area, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP accused the ruling city party of grave corruption and failing its people, particularly in healthcare and public services.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized the AAP's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing them of shuttering Moholla clinics when they were most needed, contrasting this with the central government's initiatives like Jan Aushadi Kendra. She and other BJP leaders argued that the AAP government has left Delhi's public underserved and burdened.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal highlighted recent decisions by the Lieutenant Governor to enable crucial urban infrastructure improvements and called for recognition of PM Modi's numerous nationwide policies. Khandelwal asserted that the upcoming elections have prompted AAP to mislead the public, while challenging Kejriwal's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

