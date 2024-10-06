Left Menu

Congress Rallies Allies to Oust BJP from J&K Power

Tariq Hameed Karra, Congress candidate for Central Shalteng, announced openness to coalition talks with parties sharing the goal of removing BJP from Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape. He emphasized the need for unified opposition and criticized alleged administrative bias and misuse of power by the Lieutenant Governor.

Congress candidate from Central Shalteng assembly seat Tariq Hameed Karra. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move aimed at shifting political power in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress candidate Tariq Hameed Karra declared the party's willingness to engage in discussions with any political entities aligned with their mission to displace the Bharatiya Janata Party from power. Speaking to ANI, Karra emphasized the Indian National Congress's readiness to form alliances with like-minded groups to change the power dynamics in the region.

Karra specifically mentioned Democratic Progressive Azad Party's Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Azad, noting his potential participation in such an alliance, should he align with Congress's ideology and leadership principles. The invitation extends to any independent leaders or parties committed to this collective effort against BJP's dominance. However, Karra noted Azad's current stance does not align with Congress.

The Congress candidate also raised concerns about the nomination process for the union territory's assembly, questioning the 'arbitrary powers' of the Lieutenant Governor. Additionally, he highlighted issues faced by Congress candidates, including allegations of unfair practices during elections, such as unaddressed complaints of liquor and money being distributed, pointing out a lack of administrative support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

