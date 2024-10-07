Escalating Tensions: New Airstrikes Rock Middle East Amid Intensified Conflict
Recent airstrikes have intensified in southern Lebanon and northern Gaza, marking a new phase in Israel's conflict with Iran-allied militant groups. The ongoing violence has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and forced evacuations, as Israeli forces target Hezbollah and other groups in a bid to secure its borders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 07-10-2024 06:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 06:55 IST
Airstrikes continue to pound southern Lebanon and northern Gaza in a rapidly escalating conflict involving Israel and militant groups allied with Iran.
The latest offensive comes after raids on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and militant positions in Gaza, resulting in significant civilian casualties.
As global tensions rise, the United States stands by Israel with military and diplomatic support amidst fears of further regional destabilization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- airstrikes
- Hezbollah
- Middle East
- conflict
- Gaza
- evacuation
- casualties
- diplomatic
- escalation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Troops Raid Al Jazeera Offices Amid Escalating Israel-Hamas Conflict
Tensions Soar As Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies
Intensified Conflict: Israel and Hezbollah Engage in Fierce Exchanges
Surging Conflict: Hezbollah Rocket Barrage Escalates Tensions with Israel
Intensified Conflict: Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Fierce Attacks