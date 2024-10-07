Left Menu

Tragic Unrest: Guerrero Mayor Assassinated Days into Office

Alejandro Arcos, the newly elected mayor of Chilpancingo in Guerrero, Mexico, was tragically killed just six days after assuming office. His murder follows the recent assassination of the city's secretary, Francisco Tapia. The state of Guerrero remains perilous for public officials amid ongoing violence and instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:32 IST
mayor

In a shocking wave of violence, Alejandro Arcos, the recently inaugurated mayor of Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, was murdered just six days into his tenure. This tragic incident was confirmed by the state's governor, Evelyn Salgado.

Following Arcos' death, graphic images circulated on WhatsApp suggested the horrific nature of the crime, though Reuters has not independently verified their authenticity. This assassination notably follows the recent killing of Francisco Tapia, the city's government secretary.

Guerrero has increasingly become a perilous environment for public figures and journalists, with a troubling number of murders tied to the June elections. Arcos was actively engaged in post-Hurricane John relief efforts before his untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

