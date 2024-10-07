Left Menu

Chaos at Chennai Air Show: Criticism on CM Over Heat-Related Tragedies

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan criticizes Chief Minister MK Stalin for mismanagement at the IAF Chennai air show, where five people died due to heat. Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed fatalities and hospitalizations, highlighting a lack of preparation and public safety measures amid soaring temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:25 IST
AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan sharply criticized Chief Minister MK Stalin following the chaos at the IAF Chennai air show on Monday. Kathyan argued that the event's mishandling was indicative of broader incompetency within the current administration. He highlighted the absence of public safety measures such as address systems, water distribution, medical assistance, and traffic management.

In his statement, Sathyan accused the government of failing to provide for attendees, forcing them to trek significant distances and endure excessive heat. During the event, five people tragically lost their lives, further underscoring the alleged mismanagement. He called for the resignation of Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

In response, Health Minister Subramanian confirmed the fatalities and reported that over 100 individuals required hospitalization due to the extreme conditions. Despite prior precautionary measures, the event led to significant health challenges. The air show, organized by the Indian Air Force, was a prelude to the upcoming 92nd Air Force Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

