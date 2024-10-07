BJP Pledges NRC Implementation to Tackle Infiltration in Jharkhand
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the JMM-led Jharkhand government of supporting illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. He pledged that the BJP would implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state if elected to power, to protect local land, daughters, and bread security. The BJP's manifesto includes promises like financial aid for women and job creation.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made serious allegations against the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, accusing it of supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators. He asserted that if the BJP is elected, they will implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to tackle this issue.
Chouhan voiced concerns about threats to Jharkhand's land, daughters, and economic security, emphasizing the need for action against infiltration. He condemned the current government for allegedly assisting infiltrators in obtaining Aadhaar and voter ID cards.
The BJP's recent manifesto promises key reforms, including financial aid for women and job creation, as part of a larger strategy to safeguard the state's integrity. Chouhan continues to engage with farmers to discuss welfare strategies in his capacity as Union Agriculture Minister.
