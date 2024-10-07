Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's Strategic Visit to Czech Republic Amidst Rising Sino-Taiwan Tensions

Former Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen is set to visit the Czech Republic this month, marking a significant geopolitical move amidst rising tensions with China. Taiwan's presidential office confirmed the trip, highlighting its significance as Beijing continues to denounce Tsai as a 'separatist.'

Tsai will deliver a keynote speech at the Forum 2000 in Prague, scheduled to begin on October 13. Sources indicate that Tsai plans to meet with senior Czech and European politicians during her visit, aiming to strengthen ties between Taiwan and Europe. This visit reflects Taiwan's growing relationships in Eastern and Central Europe as a counter to Beijing's military threats.

Supporting Tsai's journey, Taiwan's current president, Lai Ching-te, expressed hopes for deeper European relations. He emphasized Tsai's international reputation as a democratic ally. Meanwhile, precautionary measures are planned due to potential Chinese espionage and harassment during the trip. Tsai's strategic role in Taiwan's foreign policy remains crucial as a leading voice against Beijing's claims over Taiwan.

