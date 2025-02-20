Tension Over Potential European Troop Deployment in Ukraine
The Kremlin deemed any plans to send European troops to Ukraine for peacekeeping as unacceptable. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed readiness to deploy UK troops with U.S. backing. Russia opposed NATO troops in Ukraine, viewing them as a threat. Talks in Riyadh had Russia demanding NATO drop Ukraine's membership promise.
The Kremlin has declared that any initiative involving European troops heading to Ukraine under a peacekeeping mission is unacceptable. This comes amid discussions within European capitals about the possibility, triggering serious concerns for the Russian government.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has shown readiness to involve UK troops on Ukrainian soil, contingent on a broader deal with U.S. support. His proposal, reported by the Telegraph, implies sending fewer than 30,000 European troops while seeking American protection, potentially aiming for a ceasefire agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.
Russia's disapproval is significant, labeling NATO presence in Ukraine as a direct threat to its sovereignty. During U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh, Moscow reiterated its stance against NATO's 2008 promise on Ukraine's potential membership, arguing that NATO-member troops undermining peace deals would be intolerable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
