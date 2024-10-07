Decoding the Electoral College: Impact on U.S. Presidential Elections
The U.S. presidential election is decided by the Electoral College, not the popular vote. Each state is given electoral votes corresponding to its congressional representation. A candidate must secure 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win. The system's flaws, such as winning despite losing the popular vote, are frequently debated.
The U.S. presidential election hinges not on the national popular vote but on the Electoral College, a complex system allocating votes to states based on population. This year's contest sees Vice President Kamala Harris facing off against Donald Trump, highlighting once again the peculiarities of America's electoral process.
The Electoral College consists of 538 electors, requiring a candidate to secure 270 votes to claim victory. Each state's number of electors corresponds to its congressional delegation, with party loyalists often pledging support to the state winner. This can lead to scenarios where candidates win the presidency without a popular vote majority.
Calls for reform are growing, especially after controversial outcomes like those in 2000 and 2016. While the Electoral Count Reform Act aims to address some flaws exposed by past elections, abolishing the system entirely would necessitate a constitutional amendment, a challenging endeavor given the country's political landscape.
